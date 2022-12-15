Weather Stories

Indiana sees much needed rainfall

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana finally saw some much needed rainfall during the last 48 hours. Some areas picked up a little more than others but most locations saw at least some precipitation.

Southern Indiana picked up a little more rainfall than the rest of the state. Evansville saw almost two inches of rainfall from this latest system. Indianapolis say about an inch while areas in northern Indiana only picked up a half an inch.

This helped the dry conditions across the state a little. So far for the month of December we’re beginning to see deficits decrease a little statewide. Indianapolis is now only about a tenth of an inch below normal for the month. Areas in northern Indiana didn’t see much rainfall from this system. South Bend and Lafayette are still running more than a half an inch below normal.

The newest drought monitor doesn’t reflect this latest round of precipitation. The data cut off is on Tuesdays. So this precipitation will be included in next weeks drought monitor.