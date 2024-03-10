Indiana to conduct tornado drill on Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We are getting into the time of year when central Indiana has to monitor severe weather.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb proclaimed March 10-16 as Severe Weather Preparedness Week in the state, and on Tuesday, will conduct a statewide tornado drill.

Tornado drill

Remember, the drill is only a test. The drill will begin at 10:15 a.m. EDT/9:15 a.m. CDT. During this drill, residents are encouraged to practice their safety plan in case of an actual tornado warning.

The National Weather Service will be conducting this drill with multiple state officials.

If weather conditions warrant, the drill could be postponed to Wednesday. However, our weather in Indiana is looking pretty good for Tuesday. You can find our latest 8-day forecast by visiting our weather blog here.

The goal of Severe Weather Preparedness Week is to better educate the public of any sort of severe weather hazard. Be sure to know the difference between a watch and a warning.