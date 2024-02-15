Indiana troopers to remove abandoned vehicles from roads before snowfall

An Indiana State Police car is shown as snow falls. (Provided Photo/Sgt. Ted Bohner of Indiana State Police via Facebook)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In the Indianapolis metro area, Indiana troopers are beginning to remove abandoned vehicles from interstates and state highways in anticipation of the possibility of winter weather early Friday morning.

Sgt. John Perrine of Indiana State Police said on the X platform that abandoned vehicles will be removed “even if they are within the typically allotted 24 hour time time.”

The abandoned vehicles can be hazardous for motorists on slick roads, and create obstacles for Indiana Department of Transportation snowplows.

Storm Track 8 Chief Meteorologist Ashley Brown says the Indianapolis metropolitan area could receive from 1 to 2 inches of snow. However, the total snowfall will vary based on the ground’s warmth and the humidity, which has been dry as some snowstorms have approached Indianapolis this winter.

As of 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Indianapolis briefly hit 50 degrees earlier Thursday afternoon.

In the latest Storm Track 8 weather blog posted at 9:54 a.m. Thursday, Meteorologist Tara Hastings said, “Snow will be possible after the morning commute and will continue through the first part of the day.”