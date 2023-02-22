Weather Stories

Indianapolis breaks record high for Feb. 22

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A warm front Wednesday allowed for a stark contrast in temperatures statewide.

Although it was a slow start, Indianapolis surpassed the Feb. 22 record high of 70 degrees, set back in 1922, with a Wednesday high of 71 degrees.

In other areas outside Indianapolis, Evansville, Bloomington and Columbus were a few that also beat out their record highs for Feb. 22. Storm Track 8 will wait to hear from the National Weather Service for any other high temperature records across the area.

A few of the record highs for Feb. 23 are listed below. Areas in southeast Indiana will have the best chance at climbing to their record highs before a cold front sweeps through the state west to east.