Indianapolis drivers navigate snowy roads

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis drivers fought through snowy conditions on many roads Monday after the city was hit with 7-10 inches of snow.

News 8 caught up with one of Indiana’s newest Hoosiers at a gas station on Monday evening, when he learned he had a flat tire after his first big snowstorm as a one-month resident of Indiana. Edwin Maldonado moved from Orlando, so the winter storm was quite the transition.

“It just kinda feels like the ‘Matrix’ when you’re driving in snow,” Maldonado said. “Everything is kinda moving in slow motion. I haven’t really experienced icy roads since I’ve been here. This is kinda the first time I’ve experienced really snowy conditions and then I have a flat tire, so that’s just the cherry on top of it all.”

Maldonado says the roads could have been better treated in some areas. “I feel like they’ve done a pretty good job with main roads but then going into neighborhoods, that are also frequently busy roads, they definitely could be plowing.”

Most city roads were bad Monday with just the main thoroughfares plowed.

The Indianapolis Department of Public Works says it has approximately 70 drivers working around the clock in 12-hour shifts.

Kyle Bloyd, chief communication officer for the Indianapolis Department of Public Works, said Monday, “The square mileage of Indianapolis is quite large, and we’re dealing with this wind as well. A driver can plow these thoroughfares and by the next time they come around their work has already been undone.”

The city has an interactive map showing which roads are being prioritized over others for plowing.

