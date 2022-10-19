Weather Stories

Indianapolis faces driest October in nearly 60 years

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s been a dry start to the month of October in Indianapolis. The first 12 days of the month we didn’t record any precipitation at all. Since then, not much has fallen.

So far, Indianapolis has picked up 0.09″ of precipitation in the form of rain and even a trace of snow on the 17th and 18th. We are running almost an inch and three quarters below normal for the month. Right now for the first 18 days of the month we’re in the top five for driest starts to October.

However, it doesn’t look like we’re going to see any rain for the next several days. Taking a look back at the driest first 23 days of October 2022 ranks number two. The driest being 1963 when the first 23 days of October only had 0.02″ of rainfall. In the third spot is 2015 when we only had 0.19″.

There’s a good chance of rain heading this way Monday evening into the first part of Tuesday. This may bring us some much needed rain across the state. We could pick up a decent amount of rain which would take us out of the top five driest Octobers on record.

The driest October on record was 1963 when only 0.17″ of rain fell during the month.

Here’s a look at the other driest Octobers on record in Indianapolis.