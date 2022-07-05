Weather Stories

Indianapolis hits 99 degrees, hottest day in nearly a decade

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It has been a while since Indianapolis has seen this type of heat in the region.

As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, Indy’s temperatures checked in at 99 degrees, which is the warmest day since July 25, 2012.

Going back to 1943, Indianapolis gets to at least 95 degrees about two or three times per year. Indianapolis is only through the first couple of days of July, and has reached 95 degrees three times already.

There are multiple days left in this week where it looks like Indianapolis will reach 90 degrees.