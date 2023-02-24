Weather Stories

Indianapolis on track for first February with no snow in 74 years

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s been a mild February and one that hasn’t produced much snow here in Indiana. So far for the month Indianapolis has only picked up a trace of snow officially at the airport. With only a few days left in February and temperatures well above normal there’s little to no chance for additional snowfall for the month.

The last time Indianapolis only saw a trace of snowfall during February was back in 1949. Other years where there was only a trace recorded were 1935, 1932, 1931 and 1918.

Other cities across the state are also seeing a snow deficit. South Bend has only picked up 0.3″ of snowfall running more than a foot below normal. Fort Wayne has seen only a quarter of an inch and Evansville has picked up only a trace.

As far as temperatures go if the month were to end right now Indianapolis would see the 8th warmest February on record. Above normal temperatures are predicated this weekend and into the last few days of February so our ranking may continue to go up. The warmest February on record was back in 2017 where the average temperature reached 43.3 degrees.