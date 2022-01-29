Weather Stories

Indianapolis Public Works had 60 trucks on streets for snowstorm

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Friday started cold with temps in the single digits and eventually in the lower teens as the snow flurries moved in.

“As I was getting out, it accumulated quickly. However, I came in slow. I was a few minutes late because I didn’t leave early enough,” commuter Shirley McLean said.

After taking it easy on the way to work, McLean pulled out the snowblower. “To make sure our customers can maneuver around, I decided to come out and blow the snow and throw salt down,” McLean said.

That’s something McLean says she never expected to do. “I didn’t wear boots today or have them in the car,” McLean said.

But, the Indianapolis Department of Public Works says, it was fully prepared, according to its information officer. “We’ve been in this fight for a little bit now,” Hannah Scott-Carter said.

Sixty Indy Public Works salt trucks hit the streets across the city. Public Works had been actively treating streets since Thursday; its operators say they’re prepared for future winter weather advisories.

“It is very much a case-by-case basis. Depending on how much snow is expected accruing to the forecast. So, a much larger snow event like the one we had in the middle of February last year would warrant a larger full callout of trucks,” Scott-Carter said.

As a courtesy, Public Works is asking drivers to give crews at least three car lengths of space to treat roads. “We want to make sure our crews can get the work done and the roads clear. Well, so we ask they have plenty of space,” Scott-Carter said.