Indianapolis crews battle to keep city streets passable after snowstorm

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Department of Public Works crews on Monday were battling the elements to keep city streets passable after heavy snowfall blanketed the area.

Auboni Hart, public information officer for Public Works, joined “Daybreak” via Zoom on Monday morning to provide an update. “Our crews were out there Saturday night into Sunday morning to do a lot of pre-treatment work. That looks like getting salt on these roads to try and make it more challenging for that water and snow to freeze. Now our crews are focusing on clearing these roads.”

Despite their efforts, the ongoing snowfall was making it difficult to stay ahead of the storm. “As they are pushing snow out of the way and onto the sides of the road, there is just more snow falling in its place.”

Crews were working 12-hour shifts and will continue their efforts as long as the snow persists.

Public Works has deployed 70 trucks per shift to cover all of Indianapolis, prioritizing the city’s major roads. “They will be continuing to focus on those major arteries so that our first responders have the best chance at getting to where they need to go,” Hart said.

While primary routes are the focus, some residents have expressed frustration about conditions on less-traveled streets. Hart emphasized the importance of patience and teamwork, noting that ongoing snowfall often undoes progress. “It’d be like if you were shoveling your driveway while it was snowing. As soon as you got to the end, you’d turn around and there’s more snow that has accumulated. That’s essentially what our drivers are going through.”

For motorists who must venture out, Hart offered key safety tips:

Allow extra time to reach your destination.

Drive well below the posted speed limit.

Maintain plenty of distance between your vehicle and others, including Public Works trucks.

Keep an emergency kit in your car with water, salt, extra clothes, blankets, and other essentials.

“Please, please give our crews the space they need to work,” Hart said.

As snowfall continues, Public Works crews were committed to making roads as safe and clear as possible. Residents were encouraged to stay home unless travel is absolutely necessary.