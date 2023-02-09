Weather Stories

Indianapolis sees half of February normal rainfall in 24 hours

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The system moving across Indiana right now producing gusty winds also brought significant rainfall across the state.

Some locations picked up more than an inch of rain in the last 24 hours including Indianapolis. Officially at the Indianapolis International Airport 1.36″ of rain fell Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

This moderate to heavy rain continued across parts of Bloomington as well. Other spots around Indiana didn’t pick up as much. Bloomington got more than an inch and a half while Lafayette only picked up a little more than a quarter of an inch.

This is the first time this month that Indianapolis has recorded rainfall. The normal monthly rainfall for February is 2.43″ which means we picked up more than half of our monthly normal in just 24 hours.

The newest drought monitor is out and there is significant improvement regarding drought conditions across the state. This is good news considering there can be big impacts with drought conditions in the winter.