Indiana’s air quality some of the worst in the world

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis along with Dubai and Cleveland continued Wednesday to be plagued by some of the worst air quality in the world.

Southern airflow over the last few days has continued to filter in smoke from Quebec, Canada, causing low visibilities and harsh breathing conditions for much of the Midwest.

At times across Indiana, the air quality index has been at very unhealthy levels. People with respiratory issues including asthma, and people doing heavy work outside have had to be especially cautious.

Air quality will remain rough throughout the rest of Wednesday, but a breeze out of the southwest Thursday and Friday will help erode the unsafe levels of smoke in the lower parts of the atmosphere.

Officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management have declared an Air Action Day through midnight Eastern Thursday.