Indy 500 weather extremes and averages

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With the 107th running of the Indy 500 only days away, central Indiana has seen some crazy weather on past race days.

In 2004, multiple tornadoes occurred on the same day of the Indy 500 including one EF2 tornado that passed only six miles south of the track. The warmest race on record belongs to the 1937 Indy 500 which had a high temperature of 92 degrees.

In terms of averages, the first 106 runnings of the Indy 500 had a normal high temperature of 78 degrees and a normal low temperature of 57 degrees. Only 29 percent of race days had measurable precipitation at the Indianapolis International Airport not too far away.

This year’s running of the 107th Indy 500 is looking quiet weather-wise. You can always check the latest forecast here.