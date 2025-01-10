Indy apartment complex neglects sidewalks, leaving senior citizens stranded

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sidewalks left unplowed are keeping Indianapolis senior citizens from getting to a vital bus stop.

Clifton Square Apartments is home to dozens of the city’s low-income senior citizens. As flurries fell on Sunday night in the state’s first major winter storm of the year, many of them did not know they would not be able to make it from their door to the IndyGo bus stop.

“Well, I came down here because I use this bus stop, there are three bus lines that stop at this stop here, and I was getting on the bus and there was an older gentleman that had to walk through all of this, almost a foot of snow out here that was not shoveled at all to get to the stop,” community advocate Wildstyle Paschall said.

Although the sidewalks are city property, Indianapolis law says owners are responsible for clearing them after the snow stops. If the area is not cleared in a certain timeframe, the owner could face a fine.

The path was almost entirely covered Wednesday night, Paschall said.

One of the apartment leaders said the apartment sidewalks are normally cleared, but weren’t this time, until they received a complaint from a resident.

The apartment complex is owned by property management company, BWI. They provided the following statement to News 8.

“The safety of our residents is of the utmost importance to BWI,” Gary Hobbs, President of BWI, said. “The size of the recent snowfall we experienced created an unexpected delay in our removal efforts. We take these matters seriously and will make every effort to ensure delays of this nature do not happen again. We thank our residents for their patience and commitment to the safety of all who call Clifton Square

home.”

By Thursday, some snow had been moved, but not all.

“I see that they have pushed a little bit of the snow out of the way, but it’s still not enough room for somebody with a walker and absolutely not for somebody with a wheelchair to get through,” Paschall said.

The bus stop is connected to three IndyGo lines. One of the lines offers a direct path to a nearby grocery store.

“We all need to stay on top of our institutions and our landlords to be better to our community, and to each other, we need to take care of each other more,” Paschall said.