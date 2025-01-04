Indy DPW sends out 80 salt trucks ahead of winter storm

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis residents are bracing for a significant snowstorm this weekend and preparations are underway.

The Indianapolis Department of Public Works is deploying 80 snow trucks to retreat roads as they prepare for safe travel amid freezing temperatures.

“Right now, we are getting all our salt together, so that is going to allow us the opportunity to salt the roads ahead of the snow falling, making it a little more challenging for the snow to stick and form into ice,” said Auboni Hart, an interim chief communications officer for Indy DPW.

Indy DPW is working to ensure the safety of all drivers by pretreating key roadways, bridges, and overpasses to prevent accidents as temperatures begin to plummet, making ice inevitable.

“When that happens, our crews will go out and shovel that snow and ice, and do our best to break it up and move it off to the sides and out of the way for our road users,” Hart said.

Hart emphasized that they will have crews working overtime constantly on the roads to keep them clear.

“For drivers, drive below the speed limit because you must drive slowly and cautiously,” Hart said. “Give yourself extra space between you and other drivers, but also away from our drivers so they can work. You don’t want to be caught by one of those plows. It’s like a can opener for these cars.”

To stay safe during the storm, slow down below the posted speed limit and pack your car with essentials like extra clothes, blankets, hand warmers, and phone chargers.

“Really, for the most part, you want to protect as much skin as you can if you have to be outside for more than a few minutes at a time,” said Dr. Tyler Stepsis, medical director of emergency health at Eskenazi Health. “Every inch of exposed skin can become frostbitten if exposed to the weather long enough.”

If you must work outdoors, bring extra clothes and take regular breaks indoors.

“Your body can only warm itself so much before that core temperature starts to dip,” Stepsis said. “When it does, it also alters how your brain functions.”

If you don’t need to go out, it is recommended that you stay home.