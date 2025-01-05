Indy leaders urge residents to stay off roads as winter storm looms

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis leaders are calling on residents to stay off the roads Sunday afternoon into Monday as the first major winter storm is set to hit the region.

Winter storm warnings have been issued by the National Weather Service Indianapolis for the area for the first time since Jan. 2023. The warnings last midday Sunday into early Monday afternoon, according to Storm Track 8.

Ahead of the snowfall, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett spoke alongside leaders of the National Weather Service, Indianapolis Department of Public Works, and other local agencies at a Saturday press conference.

Hogsett asked Indianapolis residents to limit their time on the road and to expect wind gusts up to 30-35 mph. Visibility issues and the possibility of snow buildup from gusts could create hazardous conditions for driving.

“The city, as you can see, we are all hands on deck to address weather impacts,” Hogsett said.

Beginning late Saturday night, salt trucks will begin pretreating the roads ahead of the snow. They have 15,000 tons of salt available.

The crews will begin plowing snow as soon as it begins to stick. DPW says they plan to update which roads have been treated with their Snow Force mapping tool.

The department said it has contractors on standby to help with plowing, if needed.

“Another full call out of drivers will arrive at 11 a.m. (Sunday),” Deputy Director for Planning at DPW Natalie van Dongen said. “This will be an around-the-clock operation.”

If drivers must be on the road, Hogsett recommended they leave for their destinations earlier, provide space to other cars on the road, and keep emergency supplies in their cars. He specifically recommended blankets, a shovel, and chargers.

“Again, we ask all residents, be prepared, just like they would during April and May and severe weather this is much the same,” Jacob Spence, Emergency Management Director at Metropolitan Emergency Services Agency said. “Have a plan, planned accordingly if you do have to be out, have an emergency preparedness kit in your car, and at your house.”

He also recommended anyone on the road be on the lookout for issues, including fallen trees or traffic lights without power. If issues are noticed, drivers should call the Mayor’s Action Center at (317) 327-4622. Drivers can dial option #2 to reach DPW’s dispatch center direction.

The storm may cause power outages for residents in the area. If you experience any issues, report it to AES Indiana by contacting (317) 261-8111, or clicking this link.

Anyone in need of shelter or a warm area can call the action center, call 211, or use the Indy Cares app.

Residents can also go to former IPS School 68, which was recently transformed into a winter contingency family shelter. Indy Parks Family Centers will also be open as warming centers during the day.