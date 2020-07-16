International Space Station visible Thursday night

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — You’ll be able to spot the International Space Station for a little more than five minutes Thursday night across the Indiana sky.

It’s best to head outside a few minutes before 10 p.m. in order for your eyes to adjust to the dark and figure out what direction you’ll need to look. You’ll want to find southwest first and track a path from southwest, southeast to northeast.

The ISS will begin to be visible exactly at 10 p.m. in the southwest sky about 10 degrees above the horizon. One easy way to measure a 10 degree angle is to extend your fist out and line it up with the horizon. One fist equals about 10 degrees. If you want to add another 10 degrees stack your other fist on top to get up to 20 degrees and so on.

Around 10:04 p.m. the station will be up to about 80 degrees in the southeast sky. At 10:06 p.m. it will be around 10 degrees above the horizon in the northeast sky.

The ISS is visible due to the sun reflecting off of it. It won’t blink like an airplane but it will look like a bright moving star.

You’ll notice a fast, bright moving star that will arc across the sky. Be sure to look fast because it will only be visible for 6 minutes. Don’t forget to wave!

