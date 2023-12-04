Is the lack of November snow a sign of things to come for winter in central Indiana?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For the first time since November 2021, Indianapolis did not record any measurable snow in November. On average, our area only picks up 0.8 inches for November. Could this lack of snow be an indication for this upcoming winter?

Stats following no measurable snow in November

There have been 21 other times when Indianapolis did not get measurable snow in November since 1943. Looking at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s 30-year climate averages, the month of December typically sees 6.4 inches of snow, while the entire winter (December to February) averages 21.2 inches of snowfall.

There is a noticeable trend of below-average snowfall in a December following no measurable snow in November. Sixteen out of 21 times Indianapolis has had snowfall less than 6.4″ in December in these instances.

For winter, or December to February, 14 of 21 instances have had below-average snowfall following a lack of snow in November.

Of course, there are a few glaring outliers. 1978 had a lack of snow in November and then followed up the winter season with 37.8 inches (1978-1979). Both 2009 and 2019 had a trace of snow in November, but then snow for the winter was over 10″ above normal.

Be sure to stick with Storm Track 8 this winter. You can find our latest Weather Blog by clicking here.