Tornado severely damages teacher’s home, workplace

PORTLAND, Ind. (WISH) — Kyle Love talked Monday about the tornado that hit his house Sunday night.

The National Weather Service did not issue a storm or tornado warning before the twister hit.

“I had zero warning, so mine was more of how to get out of a collapse structure,” Love said.

The teacher at Jay County Junior-Senior High School lives right across the school, which also was damaged. His house took a direct hit. The tornado ripped the roof of his home and sent it into his neighbor’s house.

From the air, just a few wooden beams were all that was left of his roof. He says part of the ceiling came down on him. He’s OK, though.

“I could hear that break before the ceiling came down on me. It was by far the scariest minute of my life. It was bad.”

Love is also a part-time firefighter and says he was watching a football game when he heard a loud sound Sunday night. He looked out the window to see debris flying across the highway.

“They always say it’s a freight train. I compare it more to a jet engine. It was a high whistle type of noise.”

On Monday, the majority of his roof was in his backyard. Pieces of broken wood and insulation littered the grass. In the front of his house was a twisted piece of sheet metal, part of the heating and air-conditioning unit from the high school’s roof that landed in his home.

Love says he’s taking it one day at a time. “I’m working on a long-term solution, but, right now, it’s day to day.”

Love was trying salvage important items such as school yearbooks.

He stayed at a firehouse on Sunday night. He was going to stay with a friend Monday night.

He’s also was waiting for his insurance company to assess the damage, but he says he’s just happy to be alive.

At the high school, the metal heating and air-conditioning unit that was once on top of the school’s roof was on the ground Monday. Metal and tree branches were scattered around the school’s front lawn. Inside the school, water damage was visible in the hallways, by the lockers, and in the library. Water could be seen falling through the ceiling.

Just down the road, the tornado hit the American Legion. Its roof was blown into the parking lot. Bob Burkhart, state commander of American Legion, called the damage devastating. “A lot of times when they have emergencies, the post would open for food or shelter during emergencies. Now, they’re the ones out of commission.”

Jay County leaders say they’re fortunate.

Samantha Rhode Hamel of Jay County Emergency Management Agency said, “We are lucky we didn’t have anyone injured. We are currently assessing the damage and you will see crews out and about today doing damage assessment.”

The American Legion and about 100 others in Jay County remained without power Monday afternoon The Emergency Management Agency spokesperson says Indiana Michigan Power was working to get that restored by day’s end.

About the 2 Jay County tornadoes

The first touched down at 7:42 p.m. Sunday, traveled 0.21 of a mile, and was 50 yards at its widest. It hit 2 miles north-northeast of Blaine. The weather service did not list a peak wind for the tornado. The weather service said the supercell produced an initial small, short-track tornado in a cornfield just east of the Salamonie River and south of County Road West 75 South before it dissipated.

The second touched down at 7:45 p.m. Sunday in the city of Portland. That tornado had winds up to 110 mph, traveled 2.19 miles, and was 75 yards at its widest. It touched down about 2 miles northeast of Blaine and lifted in Portland. The weather service said the tornado developed immediately downstream of the first one, touching down near the intersection of County Road West 75 South and Joan Drive. The tornado quickly gained intensity as it moved east-northeast and hit the Jay County Junior-Senior High School, which sustained considerable roof damage. “Several homes nearby and further east on the west side of Portland sustained roof damage along with considerable tree damage noted along the track of this tornado.”

Jay Schools to set up remote learning

After closing Monday, Jay Schools reported Monday afternoon that the high school will remain closed Tuesday. The heating and air-conditioning system remained down, and likely was to remain unfixed through the week. As a result, high school students will have an e-learning day on Tuesday, and remote learning from Wednesday through Friday.

“Additional information for parents of students in grades 7-12 will be delivered to parent email addresses and Skyward accounts by the administration of Jay County Jr-Sr High School,” the district said.

Also, all K-6 schools including preschool at the Shanks and West Jay sites will be in person Tuesday, resuming classes as scheduled. The tornado did not impact those sites.

News 8’s Gregg Montgomery contributed to this report.

