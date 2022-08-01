Weather Stories

July 2022 finishes drier than normal with above average temperatures

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was a very dry start to the month of July and even with more rain on the back half of the month, July finished drier than usual. In total, Indianapolis picked up 3.10″ over the entire month of July which is 1.32″ below normal. The wettest day of the month occurred on July 27 where we picked up 0.91″ of rain.

This is the third consecutive month Indianapolis has had a drier than normal month. Of course the month of June was a top 10 driest June on record finishing over 3.5 below average.

In regards to our average highs in July, central Indiana did finish close to 2 degrees above normal. Our warmest day was on July 5, where the high in Indianapolis was 99 degrees. This was our hottest temperature recorded since 2012.