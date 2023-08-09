July was the hottest month on record globally, but not in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — According to the EU Climate Change Service, July 2023 was the hottest month on record globally. That global average temperature was about 1.3 degrees Fahrenheit above the 1991 to 2020 climate average and about 2.7 degrees above the 1850 to 1900 average.

For reference, this EU Copernicus’ records go back to 1940. Meanwhile, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s records go back to 1950. Either way, the global average temperature of 62.5 degrees Fahrenheit for July 2023 was the warmest for both services.

How July 2023 panned out in Indianapolis

Of course for us in central Indiana, this July was fairly close to our normal temperature average. Indianapolis had an average temperature of 76 degrees which was only 0.2 degrees above average. Consistent weather records began here in Indianapolis in 1871. July 2023 ranks as the 64 warmest on record.

The bigger story for central Indiana was actually the rainfall. After months of finishing below normal with precipitation, and drought starting to build in, we finally got much needed rain. This month finished as the 28th wettest month on record with over 6 inches of rain here in Indianapolis.

El Nino will continue to play a large role in the weather globally with its development in the last few months. Despite record warm sea surface temperatures in parts of the Atlantic, the El Nino pattern will drive in more wind shear that may limit tropical activity.

In El Nino winters, drier, and warm conditions typically set up pretty close to Indiana.

We are now one week into the month of August, and central Indiana has opened the first week slightly cooler than normal with an average temperature of 75.4 degrees.

The Climate Prediction Center (CPC) is calling for near-normal temperatures across most of Indiana in their 6-10 outlook which includes August 14 to August 18.

