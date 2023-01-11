Weather Stories

June derecho in NE Indiana, 1 of 18 separate billion-dollar disasters in US for 2022

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — NOAA released its 2022 Billion-Dollar Disaster Report on Tuesday. In total, there were 18 separate billion-dollar disasters in the U.S. during 2022. The most significant was Hurricane Ian which caused nearly 113 billion dollars in damage. One of these disasters that qualified was the derecho that impacted northeast Indiana in June.

That June 13 derecho measured a record-setting wind gust of 98 mph at the Ft. Wayne International Airport. Over 22,000 people were left with power in Ft. Wayne as the cluster of thunderstorms continued into northwest Ohio too with consistent wind gusts over 60 mph. Golf ball size and areas of flooding were also reported with this derecho.

2022 will stack up as the 3rd costliest year in the U.S. since 1980 when CPI adjusted. The billion-dollar disaster event cost for 2017 remains the highest.