Los Angeles braces for new round of dangerous winds as wildfires rage on

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A growing force of firefighters and equipment moved into the Los Angeles area Monday as another round of powerful winds threatened to trigger new wildfires and set back recent progress in containing blazes that have destroyed thousands of homes and killed at least 24 people.

Planes that drop firefighting chemicals and crews ready to pounce on hotspots were positioned across the city and the parched, brush-filled hillsides that surround it. Dozens of water trucks were in place to replenish supplies after hydrants ran dry last week.

“We’re absolutely better prepared for this coming,” LA County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said Monday when asked what will be different from a week ago, when hurricane-force winds propelled multiple fires across a region that hasn’t seen rain in more than eight months.

But Marrone warned that the strong winds could prevent airplanes from fighting the blazes from above, just as they did last week.

“We’re never sure that we’re gong to catch the next fire and keep it small,” he said, urging residents to have their pets, documents and other important items ready in case of evacuations.

In less than a week, four fires around the nation’s second biggest city have scorched more than 62 square miles (160 square kilometers), roughly three times the size of Manhattan.

Some of the additional crews sent to Los Angeles arrived from across the U.S. and from Canada and Mexico as the National Weather Service warned that the coming days could become “particularly dangerous.”

It predicted severe fire conditions will last through Wednesday, with wind gusts in the mountains reaching 65 mph (105 kph). The most dangerous day will be Tuesday, warned fire behavior analyst Dennis Burns.

A group of artists, musicians, and friends banded together over the weekend to stop new fires from breaking out by turning off gas lines and propane tanks in Topanga Canyon, near the devastating Palisades Fire.

“We helped hopefully save a couple houses and we put out a couple spot fires,” Derek Mabra said as he drove along the coast looking at the destruction. “It’s complete and total devastation. ”

Most of that destruction has been from the Eaton Fire near Pasadena and the Palisades Fire, in a wealthy enclave along the Pacific Coast. Firefighters have made progress on both fronts in recent days, with the Eaton Fire roughly one-third contained.

Search for victims continues

The death toll jumped to 24 over the weekend and is likely to rise, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said Monday. At least two dozen were missing, he said.

Luna said he understands that people are eager to return to their homes and neighborhoods to survey the damage, but he asked for their patience. “We have people literally looking for the remains of your neighbors,” he said.

Checking on their homes

The slower winds on Sunday allowed some people to return to previously evacuated areas. Many had no idea if their homes or neighborhoods were still standing.

Jim Orlandini, who lost his hardware store in Altadena, a hard-hit neighborhood next to Pasadena, said his home of 40 years survived.

“The whole time I was thinking, I don’t know what I’m going to find when I get back here and after 40 years, you know, you got a lot of stuff you forget about that would disappear if the house burned down. So we’re thankful that it didn’t.”

Warnings to stay out of disaster zones

LA city Fire Chief Kristin Crowley urged people to stay away from burned neighborhoods that are filled with broken gas lines, unstable buildings and still don’t have power.

Officials also warned that the ash can contain lead, arsenic, asbestos and other harmful materials.

Just under 100,000 in Los Angeles County remained under evacuation orders, half the number from last week. Most in the Palisades area won’t be able to return until red flag warnings expire Wednesday evening.

Fighting flames on multiple fronts

Crews from California and nine other states are part of the ongoing response that includes nearly 1,400 fire engines, 84 aircraft and more than 14,000 personnel, including newly arrived firefighters from Mexico.

President Joe Biden said Monday that he’d directed hundreds of federal personnel, as well as federal aerial and ground support, to aid in fighting the fires and supporting survivors and hard-hit communities.

“We will continue to use every tool available to support the urgent firefight,” Biden said.

Firefighters over the weekend fought flames fiercely in Mandeville Canyon, home to Arnold Schwarzenegger and other celebrities.

The Palisades Fire spread Friday night, prompting new evacuation orders. Crews continued battling there Monday before potentially strong winds could push the flames toward the world famous J. Paul Getty Museum and the University of California, Los Angeles.

Beyoncé, Disney and other celebrities and entertainment organizations have pledged millions to help those who have been displaced or lost their homes. Other stars — and ordinary people — have left large donations of clothing and other items along street corners in various parts of the city.

Investigating looting, fundraising scams

Dozens of people have been arrested for looting after the wildfires. Officials said they are now starting to see price gouging and scams.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said Monday that price gouging has been happening with hotels and short-term rentals and medical supplies. Scammers are also contacting people for fake fundraising efforts, he said.

“The criminals have decided that this is an opportunity and I’m here to tell you this is not an opportunity. You will be arrested,” Hochman said.

Counting up the destruction

The fires that began Tuesday on the Pacific coast north of downtown LA have burned more than 12,000 homes, cars and other structures. No cause has been determined.

AccuWeather’s early estimates suggest the fires could be the nation’s costliest ever, topping $250 billion including what’s to come in the next days.

Watson reported from San Diego and Seewer reported from Toledo, Ohio. Associated Press journalists Holly Ramer in Concord, New Hampshire, Julie Walker in New York, Sophia Tareen in Chicago, Ben Finley in Norfolk, Virginia, and Mead Gruver in Cheyenne, Wyoming, contributed.