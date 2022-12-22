Weather Stories

Last-minute steps to prepare for the winter storm

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A winter storm is coming and preparing for it is paramount to your safety.

Mary Moran, Emergency Management and Preparedness Director at the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, joined Daybreak on Thursday to offer a few tips on winter preparedness.

“If you do have to travel, we are asking that you perhaps alter your travel plans and leave a bit early or push it back and leave a bit later. If you absolutely have to travel, we are encouraging some things that make you a bit more safe…charge your cell phones before you leave your house, make sure you have an emergency to go kit in your car, make sure you fill up your gas tank, have maybe some snacks in the car with you,” Moran said.

To hear more of Moran's tips, watch the video above.

