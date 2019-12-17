Live blog: 2nd round of snow hits central Indiana; school delays announced

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A winter weather advisory is in effect across central Indiana until Tuesday morning as snow heads into the area, making for possible slick roads and difficult driving conditions.

Central Indiana is predicted to pick up 3-5 inches in some areas on Monday night. That’s after record-breaking snow Sunday night into Monday morning.

8:30 p.m.

More than 40 schools and school districts are announcing delays or closings as snow falls around central Indiana. Click here for the full list.

8 p.m.

Storm Track 8 Chief Meteorologist Ashley Brown gave a snow update and answered questions about the Tuesday morning commute on Facebook.