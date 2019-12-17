1  of  45
Closings
ALL GOD'S CHILDREN PRESCHOOL ANDREW J. BROWN ACADEMY AREA 30 CAREER CENTER - GREENCASTLE BEECH GROVE CITY SCHOOLS BROOKSIDE COMMUNITY CHURCH CENTER GROVE COMMUNITY SCHOOLS CENTER GROVE MONTESSORI SCHOOL CENTERVILLE-ABINGTON COMMUNITY SCHOOLS CENTRAL CHRISTIAN ACADEMY CHARLES A. BEARD MEMORIAL SCHOOLS CHILDREN OF HOPE PRESCHOOL CHRIST THE KING CATHOLIC SCHOOL CLARK-PLEASANT SCHOOLS CLOVERDALE COMMUNITY SCHOOLS EASTERN GREENE SCHOOLS ELWOOD MAIN STREET WESLEYAN CHURCH EMINENCE COMMUNITY SCHOOLS FAITH CHRISTIAN SCHOOL - CONNERSVILLE FRANKLIN SCHOOLS - JOHNSON COUNTY FRANKLIN TWP SCHOOLS-MARION CO GREENCASTLE COMMUNITY SCHOOLS GREENWOOD COMMUNITY SCHOOLS HERITAGE PLACE OF INDIANAPOLIS INC. IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY SCHOOL JOURNEY EDUCATION CENTER INC. MONROE CENTRAL SCHOOLS MONROE-GREGG SCHOOLS MT. VERNON COMMUNITY SCHOOL CORPORATION NETTLE CREEK SCHOOL CORP NEW CASTLE COMMUNITY SCHOOLS NINEVEH-HENSLEY-JACKSON SCHOOLS NORTH PUTNAM COMMUNITY SCHOOLS NORTHEASTERN WAYNE SCHOOLS RANDOLPH SOUTHERN SCHOOL CORP. RONCALLI HIGH SCHOOL RUSH COUNTY SCHOOLS SCECINA MEMORIAL HIGH SCHOOL SOUTH PUTNAM COMMUNITY SCHOOLS SPENCER-OWEN COMMUNITY SCHOOLS ST. BARNABAS CATHOLIC SCHOOL ST. JOAN OF ARC SCHOOL ST. LUKE CATHOLIC SCHOOL THE REFUGE - GREENWOOD WES-DEL COMMUNITY SCHOOLS WESTERN WAYNE SCHOOLS

Live blog: 2nd round of snow hits central Indiana; school delays announced

Weather Stories

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A winter weather advisory is in effect across central Indiana until Tuesday morning as snow heads into the area, making for possible slick roads and difficult driving conditions.

Central Indiana is predicted to pick up 3-5 inches in some areas on Monday night. That’s after record-breaking snow Sunday night into Monday morning.

8:30 p.m.

More than 40 schools and school districts are announcing delays or closings as snow falls around central Indiana. Click here for the full list.

8 p.m.

Storm Track 8 Chief Meteorologist Ashley Brown gave a snow update and answered questions about the Tuesday morning commute on Facebook.

© 2019 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: