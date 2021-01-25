Live blog: Ice hits central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Icy conditions have hit central Indiana. A winter weather advisory has been extended until 5 p.m. for central Indiana.

We’ll be tracking issues in this story.

2:33 p.m. update:

Police in Avon are reporting “deteriorating” conditions on the roads.

Officers are reporting deteriorating road conditions at this hour. As inclement weather moves through the area, please allow extra time and patience on the roadways.



Also, If you could avoid committing any criminal activity during this time, that would be swell! 👮🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/sGvxOFnnds — Avon Indiana Police Department (@AvonPolice) January 25, 2021

1:38 p.m. update:

I-465 is slow on the southeast and southwest sides.

A crash has slowed the I-70 westbound ramp near I-465 on the southwest side. Another crash has slowed the northbound lanes of I-465 near I-74 on the southeast side.

1:36 p.m. update:

Traffic on I-69 on the city’s northside is slow. Two lanes of northbound traffic near 96th Street had been closed. You can see real-time traffic updates from INDOT here.

Fishers police said their officers are working several crashes.