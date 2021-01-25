Weather Stories

Live blog: Ice hits central Indiana

by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Icy conditions have hit central Indiana. A winter weather advisory has been extended until 5 p.m. for central Indiana.

We’ll be tracking issues in this story.

2:33 p.m. update:

Police in Avon are reporting “deteriorating” conditions on the roads.

1:38 p.m. update:

I-465 is slow on the southeast and southwest sides.

A crash has slowed the I-70 westbound ramp near I-465 on the southwest side. Another crash has slowed the northbound lanes of I-465 near I-74 on the southeast side.

1:36 p.m. update:

Traffic on I-69 on the city’s northside is slow. Two lanes of northbound traffic near 96th Street had been closed. You can see real-time traffic updates from INDOT here.

Fishers police said their officers are working several crashes.

