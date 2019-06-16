LIVE BLOG: Tornado warnings issued across central Indiana

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- We're tracking scattered showers, isolated thunderstorms and possible tornadoes as severe weather hits central Indiana.

9:26 p.m.

The tornado warning for Bartholomew, Jackson and Jennings counties have expired.

9:10 p.m.

The tornado warning for Rush County has expired.

9:07 p.m.

The tornado warning for Brown County has been canceled.

9:04 p.m.

A tornado warning has been issued for Fayette and Wayne counties until 9:30 p.m.

9:02 p.m.

Rush County EMA Director Chuck Kemker says there are no reported injuries. There are reports of trees down. No reports of power outages yet but he expects to hear some of those. He said most damage sounded like it was south of Rushville.

8:56 p.m.

A tornado warning has been issued for Jennings County until 9:45 p.m.

8:55 p.m.

The tornado warning for Bartholomew and Decatur County has expired.

8:52 p.m.

A tornado warning has been issued for Decatur County until 9:30 p.m.

8:46 p.m.

A tornado warning has been issued for Bartholomew, Brown, Jackson and Jennings counties until 9:30 p.m.

8:43 p.m.

The town of Avon is reporting standing water on roads.

Some roads have standing water. Be careful. — Town of Avon (@TownofAvonIN) June 16, 2019

8:38 p.m.

A tornado warning has been issued for Rush County until 9:15 p.m.

8:33 p.m.

IMPD is asking drivers to avoid the area around Raymond and Emerson.

Please avoid driving through high water as it can be very dangerous and even deadly. If your traveling this evening avoid the areas of Raymond and Emerson. Please follow us as we gather a list of high water areas. Let us know what your seeing out there #besafeindy. — IMPD (@IMPDnews) June 16, 2019

8:28 p.m.

The tornado warning for Clay, Hendricks, Putnam and Vigo counties has been canceled.

8:24 p.m.

The severe thunderstorm warning for Hancock and Madison counties has been canceled.

8:20 p.m.

A tornado warning has been issued for Decatur County until 9 p.m.

8:19 p.m.:

IPL is reporting just under 3,500 outages. Duke Energy is reporting more than 6,400 outages.

8:16 p.m.

A flash flood warning has been issued for Brown, Greene, Monroe and Owen counties until 11:15 p.m.

8:13 p.m.

A tornado warning has been issued for Bartholomew, Brown, Jackson and Jennings counties until 9 p.m.

8:10 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Hancock, Henry and Rush counties until 9 p.m.

8:05 p.m.

The Elletsville Police Department is asking residents to stay home. Multiple roads are closed.

Multiple road closures due to damage from the storm. Please stay home as first responders are having difficulty accessing areas due to a large amount of traffic. — Ellettsville PD (@EllettsvillePD) June 16, 2019

8:03 p.m.

IPL is reporting more than 3,200 outages. Duke Energy is reporting more than 7,700 outages.

IU Emergency Management says that campus has full power.

The Bloomington campus appears to have full power. IUEMC continues to monitor the conditions. — IU Emergency Mgmt (@IUEMC) June 16, 2019

7:58 p.m.:

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Clay, Greene, Owen and Sullivan counties until 8:30 p.m.

7:56 p.m.

The tornado warning for Brown County has expired.

7:38 p.m.

A tornado warning has been issued for Hancock and Marion counties until 8 p.m.

7:30 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect until 8 p.m. for Hancock and Marion counties.

7:15 p.m

Owen County EMA Director Jack White says he's received a report of a family trapped in a mobile home between Spencer and Freedom because of downed power lines. He also said a 1,000-gallon gas tank is leaking because of damage from severe weather. He has received no reports of injuries.

Bill Keaton sent this photo to News 8 from near the community of Freedom, in Owen County.

Bill Keaton sent this photo to News 8 on June 15, 2019, of severe weather near the community of Freedom, Indiana.

Bill Keaton sent this photo to News 8 on June 15, 2019, of severe weather near the community of Freedom, Indiana.

6:53 p.m.

Monroe, Morgan and Owen counties were under a tornado warning until 7:15 p.m. Saturday.

Storm Track 8's Ashley Brown reported two tornadoes on the ground confirmed by law enforcement in Owen County.

Owen County EMA Director Jack White could not confirm any details of injury or damages but said first response crews were heading out.

A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect until 7:15 p.m. for Hendricks, Johnson, Marion and Morgan counties.