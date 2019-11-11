Live blog: Snowfall arrives in Central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Snowfall has arrived in Central Indiana.

Here is our live blog as we track the weather around our area.

3:52 p.m. update:

News 8’s Sierra Hignite is on I-65 near Whitestown. She says snow is starting to accumulate on the road. Crews are currently laying salt.

@WISH_TV the view off I-65 near Whitestown. Snow is starting to accumulate on roadways. The ground is wet. Crews are still out laying salt. Heavy snow coming down. pic.twitter.com/SEOXeQDGvF — Sierra Hignite (@SierraHigniteTV) November 11, 2019

3:39 p.m. update:

Storm Track 8 meteorologist Marcus Bailey is taking your questions live on his Facebook page.

3:35PM Update: Snow is falling AND sticking in many spots. Messy commute ahead for many. Let me know what you are seeing and comment below. Posted by Marcus Bailey on Monday, November 11, 2019

Storm Track 8 meteorologist Tara Hastings posted this video of snow in Castleton just after 2:30 p.m.

Storm Track 8 meteorologist Marcus Bailey has been providing weather updates on his Facebook page. Be sure to like his page to see future updates on Facebook Live.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department tells News 8’s Jenny Dreasler that there has been seven property damage crashes and one “no information” crash since 2 p.m.

SNOW ACCIDENT NUMBERS:

Ok guys this will be a running thread. The snow related accidents are starting. @IMPDnews tells me since 2PM there have been:



🚗 7 property damage accidents

🚗 1 no information accident



Next update will be at 5PM. @WISH_TV — Jenny Dreasler (@JennyDreaslerTV) November 11, 2019

Mayor Joe Hogsett says that DPW workers are treating streets ahead of the snowfall.