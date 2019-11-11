Live blog: Snowfall arrives in Central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Snowfall has arrived in Central Indiana.

Here is our live blog as we track the weather around our area.

3:52 p.m. update:

News 8’s Sierra Hignite is on I-65 near Whitestown. She says snow is starting to accumulate on the road. Crews are currently laying salt.

3:39 p.m. update:

Storm Track 8 meteorologist Marcus Bailey is taking your questions live on his Facebook page.

3:35PM Update: Snow is falling AND sticking in many spots. Messy commute ahead for many. Let me know what you are seeing and comment below.

Storm Track 8 meteorologist Tara Hastings posted this video of snow in Castleton just after 2:30 p.m.

Storm Track 8 meteorologist Marcus Bailey has been providing weather updates on his Facebook page. Be sure to like his page to see future updates on Facebook Live.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department tells News 8’s Jenny Dreasler that there has been seven property damage crashes and one “no information” crash since 2 p.m.

Mayor Joe Hogsett says that DPW workers are treating streets ahead of the snowfall.

