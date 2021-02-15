Live blog: Winter storm warning in effect for most of Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A winter storm warning is in effect until 7 a.m. Tuesday for most of Indiana, as nearly a foot of snow is forecast for some areas. The first of two waves of snowfall is expected late Sunday night into Monday morning.
- Interactive radar | Latest forecast in weather blog | Closings and Delays | Storm Track 8 weather app
- Watches and warnings | Hourly forecast | Wind gusts
- Send your snow photos to WISHWeatherpics@wishtv.com
- Check Indy Snow Force to see a live map of snowplows moving around Indianapolis
- Check the Indiana Travel Advisory map
Indianapolis on Sunday night had activated Indy Snow Force with a full shift of 80 trucks. Indiana Department of Transportation said more than 1,100 plow trucks would be on interstates. Both agencies said their trucks would be out for the entirety of the winter storm.
And the Bargersville Fire Department is asking for volunteers ahead of the storm to help emergency medical personnel get to patients in need of care. The department is asking anyone who owns a snowmobile or all-terrain vehicle to reach out to the department if they’re willing to help:
The city of Lafayette on Sunday night declared a snow emergency and said vehicles must be removed from snow routes to let the streets be cleared. Here’s information on that removal process in the city.