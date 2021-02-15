Live blog: Winter storm warning in effect for most of Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A winter storm warning is in effect until 7 a.m. Tuesday for most of Indiana, as nearly a foot of snow is forecast for some areas. The first of two waves of snowfall is expected late Sunday night into Monday morning.

Indianapolis on Sunday night had activated Indy Snow Force with a full shift of 80 trucks. Indiana Department of Transportation said more than 1,100 plow trucks would be on interstates. Both agencies said their trucks would be out for the entirety of the winter storm.

And the Bargersville Fire Department is asking for volunteers ahead of the storm to help emergency medical personnel get to patients in need of care. The department is asking anyone who owns a snowmobile or all-terrain vehicle to reach out to the department if they’re willing to help:

With the winter storm approaching, the Bargersville Fire Department is building a community resource list. If you own a snowmobile or ATV in or near Bargersville and would be available to help Paramedics & EMT's access medical patients, send an email to mpruitt@bcfd.net with your contact info.

The city of Lafayette on Sunday night declared a snow emergency and said vehicles must be removed from snow routes to let the streets be cleared. Here’s information on that removal process in the city.