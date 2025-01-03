Local hardware store helps Indy residents prepare for winter storm

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis residents are prepping for the first wet, winter storm of the year.

At Fusek’s True Value Hardware store, customers line up to get their winter supplies before the snow hits.

“We’ve got a truck in the parking lot that I loaded yesterday,” said Steve Fusek, the store’s owner. “Eight pallets on. So, we’ve got plenty of ice melt. All different sizes and shapes.”

For 20 years, this hardware store in downtown Indy has seen its fair share of winters, and it provides what people need.

“They want to stay warm,” Fusek said. So, you’ve got heaters. You’ve got window kits, where you can place plastic on the window and use a hairdryer, and it goes taunt. Then you’ve got your stuff for your car. Window wash. You’ve got to have a snow brush. And to get it off your side walk, you’ve got a shovel and put some ice melt down.”

Fusek said ice melt is his biggest seller, particularly the pet-friendly ones, because the majority of people don’t prep for snow, they come in masses during snow storms.

“Go early, get what you want, and you’ll have options,” Fusek said. “And that’s exactly what Kimball Lloyd-Jones is doing.

“I got everything I needed,” Lloyd-Jones said. “Let it snow.”

Armed with a cartful of salt, the Lloyd-Jones is ready.

“With the weather forecast, I thought salt, and we have critters in the backyard,” Lloyd-Jones said. “So, I have bird seed and corn because they’re going to need it too.”

Lloyd-Jones is a Wisconsin transplant, so he knows his winters. Kimball says he’ll be enjoying the cold and snow.

“Avoid the rush because I know people will come, and I made a trip earlier to another store to get other essentials: Toilet paper and beer,” Lloyd-Jones said.