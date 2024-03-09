Mass amount of worms emerge in Rush County after Friday’s rain

A massive clew of worms was seen on a backroad in Rush County during a steady downpour of rain on March 8, 2024. (Provided Photo/David Slaton)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Widespread rain fell across Indiana on Friday. A lot of areas picked up over 0.5″, but Rush County had radar estimates closer to 1″. This rainfall comes on the heal of soaking rainfall on March 5 where most locations also received 0.5″-1″ of rain.

What was the result? David Slaton sent Storm Track 8 this picture Friday night of worms littering the roadway in Rush County. It appears hundreds of worms emerged overnight in his location.

(Provided Photo/David Slaton)

While some find this sight, disturbing or gross. Others, like fisherman, are happy to get their own bait. Gloomy conditions will remain in place for Saturday, but rain chances will look slim into early next week.

