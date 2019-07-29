Meteor showers Monday night may be difficult to see

Comet 96P/Machholz from HI-2 camera of STEREO-A spacecraft. The pieces of space debris that interact with our atmosphere to create the Delta Aquariids are suspected to originate from comet 96P/Machholz. (Provided Image/NASA)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two meteor showers will be going on overhead late Monday night into early Tuesday morning, but viewing will be limited to zero for us in central Indiana due to cloud cover.

The Delta Aquariids and the Alpha Capricornids peak on Monday and Tuesday. As far as meteor showers go, this one is less significant in the northern hemisphere than the Perseid or Geminids, but away from light pollution and under a clear sky, you should be able to see a handful of meteor showers.

The best viewing times overnight will be from around midnight to before dawn. Again, cloud cover will likely obstruct viewing for most of central Indiana, but there could be some partial clearing in areas during the overnight.

The next best meteor shower is coming up Aug. 12-13. The Perseids, unfortunately, will peak around the time of a full moon, which will partially wash out the view.