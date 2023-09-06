Midwest Food Bank is helping Hurricane Idalia victims

This aerial photo shows homes surrounded by floodwaters in Steinhatchee, Fla., Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, left behind by Hurricane Idalia. (AP Photo/Daniel Kozin)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Midwest Food Bank is lending a helping hand to storm victims as they continue to clean up from Hurricane Idalia.

Hurricane Idalia made landfall on Aug. 30, hitting Florida’s Big Bend area near Keaton Beach as a dangerous Category 3 storm.

This part of the Gulf Coast hadn’t experienced a storm of this magnitude in over 125 years.

The deadly hurricane dumped heavy rain, strong winds, flooding, and knocked out power in states across the southeast.

After it slammed Florida, the storm crossed into Georgia, causing destructive flooding and power outages.

A man picks up a sign amid debris of a storm-damaged business in Horseshoe Beach, Fla., Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, one day after the passage of Hurricane Idalia. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Jewell Baggett stands beside a Christmas decoration she recovered from the wreckage of her mother’s home, as she searches for anything salvageable from the trailer home her grandfather had acquired in 1973 and built multiple additions on to over the decades, in Horseshoe Beach, Fla., after the passage of Hurricane Idalia, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Now, Midwest Food Bank is sending semi-loads of family food boxes to Lake Park and Valdosta, Georgia, to help with recovery efforts.

“We’re glad to be able to answer the needs in the southern U.S.,” said Lisa Martin, executive director of Midwest Food Bank Morton. “MFB is standing by to offer more help.”

The Salvation Army, a Disaster Relief partner, requested the relief.

Two semi-loads of food boxes heading to Southern Georgia left the MFB Disaster Relief hub in Morton, Illinois, on Tuesday.

Another load is scheduled for Thursday, with more requests anticipated throughout the rest of the week.

Family food boxes are being assembled at the MFB Morton warehouse. Volunteers are needed to fill the boxes.

If interested, opportunities will be posted on MFB Morton’s group page.

For those who wish to help but can’t with their physical time, the organization is also accepting financial donations.

Midwest Food Bank says these kinds of donations help to increase the flexibility to quickly and efficiently respond to the needs of the victims.

To help cover the cost of the supplies or fuel needed to transport them, click here.

On the donation form, select “Disaster Relief” for the designation. You can also text @MFB to 52014 to donate.

Midwest Food Bank has 12 locations, including 10 in the U.S., and one each in East Africa and Haiti.