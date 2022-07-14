Weather Stories

Moderate drought expanded, beneficial rains help southern and northeast Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–The newest drought monitor has expanded the moderate drought category across parts of central Indiana. We’ve seen a 4% increase in the moderate drought category but a 15% drop in the abnormally dry category.

There have been some improvements across parts of northeast Indiana due to significant rainfall near Fort Wayne. Areas just south of Bloomington have seen several improvements due to beneficial rains there. Some spots in Monroe and Lawrence counties picked up two inches in the last week. This area which was in the abnormally dry category is now not in any category.

Within the last week and a half areas in northeast Indiana around Fort Wayne picked up significant rain. Some areas picked up 6-8 inches which really relieved dry conditions there.

Here’s a look at July rainfall here in Indiana. Officially in Fort Wayne there’s 3.57″ of rain for the month which is above normal. Indianapolis and Bloomington still running about an inch or so below normal for the month.

There’s more rain chances on the way for the weekend. Hopefully we can get some significant rains to help with the dry conditions around the state.