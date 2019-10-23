Monday’s rainfall is most Indy has seen in two months

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Monday’s storm brought beneficial rain to most of central Indiana.

Officially Indianapolis picked up 1.01″ of rain Monday which is the most rainfall in 24 hours in almost two months. The last time Indy saw more than an inch of rain was 1.27″ on August 26 and 27.

So far during the month of October it has rained only seven days. Three of those days only bringing a trace of rain in the gauge.

Despite the significant rain Monday the month of October is still below normal for precipitation. Indianapolis is a little more than a half inch below normal while Muncie and Lafayette are more than an inch below normal.

Much of southern Indiana is under a moderate drought while areas in Indianapolis is under abnormally dry conditions.

More rain is expected this weekend which will help boost totals up a little more closer to normal conditions.