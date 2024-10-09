More flights canceled at IND Airport ahead of Hurricane Milton

The Tampa Bay area, home to more than 3.3 million people, faced the possibility of widespread destruction after avoiding direct hits from major hurricanes for more than a century. The National Hurricane Center predicted Milton, a monstrous Category 5 hurricane during much of its approach, would likely weaken but remain a major hurricane when it makes landfall late Wednesday. (WISH Graphic)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As Hurricane Milton inches closer to the Florida coastline, several flights have been canceled across the country, including in Indianapolis.

More than 50 flights through Indianapolis on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday have already been canceled, according to Flight Aware.

As of 6 a.m. Wednesday, Flight Aware listed 29 cancellations for Wednesday, 30 cancellations for Thursday, and no cancellations for Friday. Almost all of the canceled flights were scheduled to arrive from, or depart for, an airport in Florida.

Multiple Florida airports are closed or are set to close sometime Wednesday, according to the FAA’s National Airspace System website:

Sarasota-Bradenton International – closed until 6 p.m. Friday

St. Petersburg/Clearwater International – closed until 4 p.m. Friday

Southwest Florida International – closed until 9 a.m. Friday

Tampa International – closed until 8 a.m. Friday

Daytona Beach International – will close at 10 a.m. Wednesday . Unclear when it will reopen.

. Unclear when it will reopen. Melbourne Orlando International – will close at 2 p.m. Wednesday and will reopen at 9 a.m. Friday.

and will reopen at Orlando International – will close at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Unclear when it will reopen.

These airports are open and monitoring Milton:

Jacksonville International

Miami International

Palm Beach International

The number of flight cancellations is expected to grow as Milton approaches Florida’s western coast. The hurricane was on track to come ashore Wednesday near Tampa Bay.

Click here for the latest flight information from Indianapolis International Airport.