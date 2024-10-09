Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

More flights canceled at IND Airport ahead of Hurricane Milton

The Tampa Bay area, home to more than 3.3 million people, faced the possibility of widespread destruction after avoiding direct hits from major hurricanes for more than a century. The National Hurricane Center predicted Milton, a monstrous Category 5 hurricane during much of its approach, would likely weaken but remain a major hurricane when it makes landfall late Wednesday. (WISH Graphic)
by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As Hurricane Milton inches closer to the Florida coastline, several flights have been canceled across the country, including in Indianapolis.

More than 50 flights through Indianapolis on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday have already been canceled, according to Flight Aware.

As of 6 a.m. Wednesday, Flight Aware listed 29 cancellations for Wednesday, 30 cancellations for Thursday, and no cancellations for Friday. Almost all of the canceled flights were scheduled to arrive from, or depart for, an airport in Florida.

Multiple Florida airports are closed or are set to close sometime Wednesday, according to the FAA’s National Airspace System website:

  • Sarasota-Bradenton International – closed until 6 p.m. Friday
  • St. Petersburg/Clearwater International – closed until 4 p.m. Friday
  • Southwest Florida International – closed until 9 a.m. Friday
  • Tampa International – closed until 8 a.m. Friday
  • Daytona Beach International – will close at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Unclear when it will reopen.
  • Melbourne Orlando International – will close at 2 p.m. Wednesday and will reopen at 9 a.m. Friday.
  • Orlando International – will close at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Unclear when it will reopen.

These airports are open and monitoring Milton:

  • Jacksonville International
  • Miami International
  • Palm Beach International

The number of flight cancellations is expected to grow as Milton approaches Florida’s western coast. The hurricane was on track to come ashore Wednesday near Tampa Bay.

Click here for the latest flight information from Indianapolis International Airport.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Time to evacuate is running...
National News /
Are healthy sugar alternatives really...
News /
Pleasant weather remains, cooler air...
Weather Blog /
Lawrence Township teachers rally for...
Education /
Hoosiers in Florida brace for...
Weather Stories /
As FEMA prepares for Hurricane...
Political News /
Indiana State Police celebrates dog’s...
Crime Watch 8 /
IMPD seeks info on homicide...
Crime Watch 8 /