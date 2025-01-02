Much of Indiana under winter storm watches for snow, sleet, freezing rain

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A winter storm watch has been issued for much of central and southern Indiana from Saturday night into Monday night.

The weekend’s bigger snowstorm will follow a smaller one expected to hit parts of Indiana on Thursday night and early Friday morning.

Here are details on the three separate winter storms watches, issued Thursday afternoon, that include Indiana.

Central Indiana

The National Weather Service at Indianapolis says to expect 6 inches of snow or more, with a potential accumulations of sleet and freezing rain around southern portions of central Indiana.

The storm was expected to bring slick and hazardous roadways, and snow on trees could bring down power lines.

The watch says, “Persons should consider delaying all travel. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you become stranded.”

Indiana counties in the watch issued from the Indianapolis weather service office are Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Clinton, Clay, Daviess, Decatur, Delaware, Fountain, Greene, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Howard, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson, Knox, Lawrence, Madison, Marion, Martin, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Randolph, Rush, Shelby, Sullivan, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vermillion, and Vigo.

Southeastern Indiana

The National Weather Service at Louisville, Kentucky, says to expect a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain from late Saturday night through Monday afternoon. Snow and sleet amounts of greater than 4 inches and significant ice accumulations of greater than a quarter of an inch are expected in the watch area that includes southern Indiana.

Indiana counties in the watch area from the Louisville weather office are Clark, Crawford, Dubois, Floyd, Jefferson, Harrison, Orange, Perry, Scott, Washington. The watch from the Louisville weather officer also extends into Kentucky.

Southwestern Indiana

The National Weather Service at Paducah, Kentucky, says heavy mixed precipitation is possible from late Saturday night into late Sunday night. Snow and sleet accumulations of 4 inches or more, and ice accumulations of one-quarter inch or more are possible.

Indiana counties in the watch area from the Paducah weather office are Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh, and Warrick. The watch also includes parts of Illinois and Kentucky.

Statements

“The Indianapolis Department of Public Works (Indy DPW) is prepared for the forecasted winter weather conditions, including a strong winter system this weekend. Starting tonight, Indy DPW will dispatch over 80 crew members to begin pre-treating roadways, bridges, and overpasses across Marion County for a snow event set to start later this evening. Indy DPW crews will operate on rotating 12-hour shifts throughout the snow event, which Indy DPW officials expect to bring up to an inch of snowfall with potential freezing overnight. “‘Our crews are prepared to address the weather expected to impact our community this week and will continue to monitor and respond to any changes in the forecast’ said Indy DPW Interim Director Sam Beres. ‘In partnership with AFSCME Local 725, we will remain focused on addressing roadway conditions throughout the duration of the expected weather impacts. We remind residents to give our snowplow and salt truck drivers space to work safely.’ “Looking ahead to the weekend, several weather models show the potential for a strong winter system (Sunday AM through Monday AM) that is expected to impact several Midwestern states, including Indiana. While it is too soon to determine the exact track of the system and snowfall totals at this time, Indy DPW is preparing for the possibility of hazardous conditions and significant travel impacts. “Indy DPW reminds drivers to follow best practices when traveling in winter weather including:

Staying informed: Before leaving home, find out about the road conditions. Drivers need to know the weather and their limits. Follow the National Weather Service (NWS) and local media to help you stay on top of the latest conditions and forecasts.

Time and space: Leave plenty of time to reach your destination safely. Remember to drive below the posted speed limit and leave plenty of room between cars and Indy DPW vehicles. Always watch out for pedestrians.

Pack extra resources: Stock your vehicle with extra resources that may be useful. Some resources include water, blankets, chargers for devices, extra clothes, and salt. “Indianapolis constituents can stay up to date on winter weather events online by following us on Twitter @IndySnowForce and @IndyDPW. The Indy Snow Force Viewer will also be activated for this winter weather event, identifying roads located along standard routes that have been recently plowed or treated with salt during a snow event. “For more information, please visit the Indy DPW Snow Force webpage at: indy.gov/snow“ Indianapolis Department of Public Works