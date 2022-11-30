Weather Stories

Multiple tornadoes reported in severe weather outbreak in South

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Severe weather impacted much of the South from Tuesday afternoon into early Wednesday.

Preliminary reports stand at 36 tornado reports, 34 hail reports, and 90 high wind reports. Keep in mind since these are preliminary tornado reports, sometimes these reports can be duplicates of the same tornado.

The National Weather Service will conduct damage surveys to determine the exact track and intensity of any tornadoes over the next few days. Two people died in one of the tornadoes just north of Montgomery, Alabama.

In central Indiana, there was not a single severe thunderstorm warning. With the passing of a strong cold front, most nonthunderstorm wind gusts peaked close to 40 mph.