National Weather Service confirms July 4 tornado in southern Indiana
CORYDON, Ind. (WISH) — The National Weather Service in Louisville on Friday confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down in southern Indiana on Thursday afternoon.
A survey report from the NWS says the tornado began in Harrison County, just west of IN 135 north of Corydon around 1:05 p.m. Thursday. It traveled just under a mile, and reached wind speeds up to 85 mph.
The tornado uprooted and twisted several trees and downed powerlines. A maple tree was said to have fallen on a car.
It also caused shingle damage to a two-story home and destroyed an outbuilding on the home’s property.
No injuries were reported.
