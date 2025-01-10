Neighbor rescues 2 women, dog from frozen pond

A pond along Winterwood Drive in Greenwood, Indiana, on Jan. 10, 2025, is shown after two women and a dog were rescued after falling through the ice. (WISH Photo/Jason Rominous)

GREENWODD, Ind. (WISH) — A neighbor rescued two women from a frozen pond after one of them had tried to rescue a dog from the ice, Greenwood Fire Department says.

The fire department was called about 5 p.m. Friday to the retention pond behind homes in the first block of Winterwood Drive. That’s off Worthsville Road just west of U.S. 31.

The neighbor nor the women were identified in a news release issued Friday night from Tyler Swardson, the public information officer for the fire department.

Before emergency crews arrived, a woman had fallen through the ice while trying to rescue her dog, and a neighbor who attempted to help also went under the ice. The two women reached the edge of the water with the help of the neighbor who used a rope to pull them to safety.

Greenwood Police Department officers and the neighbor then helped the women into an ambulance. They were stable when taken to hospitals.

The dog was safely rescued, too, the release said.