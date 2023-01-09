Weather Stories

No signs of arctic air as central Indiana’s average coldest days approach

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Central Indiana has had a warmer-than-average start to the new year.

We are approaching the average coldest time of the year for Indianapolis.

The coldest average high temperature of 36 — rounded to the nearest whole number — stretches from Jan. 4-27. Average temperature, which takes into account both the average high and average low, is the coldest from Jan. 18-21 at 28 degrees.

In the 8-14 day extended outlook from the Climate Prediction Center, above-average temperatures are looking very likely from Jan. 17-23. So, central Indiana’s coldest time of year will be quite mild this year. As a matter of fact, the arctic air from the end of December could be one of the only colder shots of air this winter.