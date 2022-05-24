Weather Stories

NOAA releases 2022 hurricane outlook

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– Earlier today, NOAA released their forecast for the upcoming Atlantic Hurricane Season which officially begins on June 1 and lasts until November 30.

On average the Atlantic usually see around 14 total named storms, 7 hurricanes, and 3 major hurricanes.

NOAA’s forecast is calling for an above average season which 14-21 named storms. This would be the 7th straight above average season if that forecast holds true. Colorado State released their forecast earlier which also had an above average season with 19 named storms.

A big factor within this outlook is a persistent La Nina which leads to less wind shear in the Atlantic. Above normal seas surface temperatures are also expected which fuels these tropical systems.

La Nina is pictured below which is cooler water off of the South American coast from stronger trade winds. This causes a domino effect in our atmosphere that leads to less wind shear which allows hurricanes that better environment to thrive.