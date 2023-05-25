NOAA releases 2023 hurricane season outlook

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It is that time of the year when hurricane season is set to begin. Today, NOAA released its 2023 Atlantic hurricane season outlook ahead of the official start to the hurricane season June 1. Here is their forecast:

A near normal season is in the forecast with 12 to 17 named storms expected. Of those 12 to 17 storms, 5 to 9 storms are forecasted to be hurricanes.

This forecast is driven by the transition to an El Niño setup. Its counterpart, La Niña, has been in place the last few years which tends to increase hurricane activity.

During El Niño years, wind shear tends to be stronger for spots in the Caribbean. Stronger wind shear can deter tropical activity with an unfavorable environment for storms to grow. However, sea surface temperatures are already running well above average as we enter these hurricane months.

NHC has determined that a subtropical storm formed in the Atlantic basin off the northeastern U.S. coast in mid-January 2023, and it will be designated as the first cyclone of the 2023 Atlantic season with ID AL012023.https://t.co/6idLKYJqjL pic.twitter.com/f047dch647 — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) May 11, 2023

In early May, the National Hurricane Center determined a sub-tropical storm formed in January in the open Atlantic upon reanalysis. Technically, this means the tropical storm count is at one despite this storm not being named at the time.

Hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30.