Weather blog: Snowfall in Indiana expected to cause travel impacts

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The National Weather Service is expecting accumulations from 1 to 2 inches in some parts of central Indiana as light snow move across the state on Thursday afternoon and evening.

The weather service office at Indianapolis issued a special statement through 9 p.m. Thursday: Light snow will result in minor accumulations across northern portions of central Indiana, generally near and north of I-70. This may cause some travel impacts due to slick roads. A narrow band of one to two inches of snow is possible in the vicinity of Lafayette, Delphi, Crawfordsville, Kokomo and Tipton.

For the Chicago area, including northwest Indiana, the weather service says to expect snow-covered roads and very slick travel through the afternoon, especially for areas along and south of U.S. 24.

3:08 p.m.

2:51 p.m.

(Image Provided/National Weather Service at Indianapolis via Facebook)

2:35 p.m.

From Indiana Department of Transportation’s west central district: “Things are getting snowy in the Crawfordsville area!

“This is a look at I-74 near Waynetown. Crews will be out for the remainder of the day maintaining roads to make sure conditions are as safe as possible for the traveling public.

“Please remember to slow down, #BUPD, and don’t crowd the plow!”

(Image Provided/Indiana Department of Transportation West Central District via Facebook)

2:25 p.m.

From the National Weather Service office for northern Indiana: Another cold night is ahead with snow showers south of U.S. 30. an inch or less of snow accumulation is expected. Friday will be sunny and cold before a warming trend ensues for the weekend. Rain arrives Saturday afternoon lasting through Sunday, with rain totals of a half-inch and an inch possible.

11:45 p.m.

From Indiana Department of Transportation’s east central district, which serves Indianapolis: Trucks have been out since Tuesday to prepare for the whatever winter weather comes. “Since we’re just waiting on the snow, we’ve used tools in our toolbelt to help aid ice and slippery spots on the roadways. These tools include salt and brine which help prevent the snow/ice from ‘sticking’ to the road.”

On Thursday morning, INDOT trucks were out to apply brine and salt, and more trucks will be put into service at noon as predicted flurries head to east central Indiana.