Northern Indiana tornado injures 2 in horse-drawn buggy, damages barns

LAGRANGE, Ind. (WISH) — Multiple barns were damaged and two people received minor injuries in a Tuesday afternoon storm that appeared to have a tornado, the LaGrange County Emergency Management reports.

A tornado warning was issued just after 5 p.m. Monday for the northern Indiana county, and was upgraded about 10 minutes later to an observed tornado warning.

The injuries happened when the tornado overturned a horse-drawn buggy, said Bill Morr, director of the county’s Emergency Management.

Morr told News 8 that a National Weather Service survey team was expected to look over the damage on Wednesday and assess the tornado’s strength.

LaGrange County is about an hour’s drive northwest of Fort Wayne. Neighboring communities in Michigan and nearby Ohio had multiple tornado warnings issued Tuesday afternoon and night from the weather service office in Syracuse, Indiana.

If confirmed, the LaGrange County tornado would be the fourth in Indiana this week. A landspout tornado hit Yorktown on Sunday night and damaged a construction business, shortly before two twisters were reported in Jay County and its county seat, Portland. The Portland tornado has closed the Jay County Junior-Senior High School through at least Monday.