Northern lights spotted in Indiana on Sunday night

The northern lights were visible near Cass, Indiana, on Sunday night. (Provided Photo/Travis Collins)
by: Ryan Morse
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Not many clouds were in place over Indiana for much of Sunday night. A few lucky skywatchers got to see the faint glow of the northern lights on the low horizon away from city lights.

According to a few viewers who sent in photos, the lights were very faintly seen with the naked eye. The northern lights were much more visible with camera exposure.

The northern lights were visible near Cass, Indiana, on Sunday night. (Provided Photo/Travis Collins)
The northern lights appeared faintly over West College Corner in Union County, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Chrishawn Bennet)
The northern lights appeared faintly over West College Corner in Union County, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Chrishawn Bennet)

Unfortunately, the Space Weather Prediction Center’s aurora forecast for Monday night will not have the northern lights near Indiana with a KP index of only 3. If you didn’t see the northern lights last night, you are unlikely to see them the rest of the week.

For reference, a KP of 7 or 8 usually gives spots in Indiana a decent chance at seeing the auroras.

