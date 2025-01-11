Not all Indy residential side streets will be plowed

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In the Martindale-Brightwood area of Indianapolis near Schofield Street, the side street is covered in snow from this Sunday’s snowfall.

Cars tried to navigate through the thick snow since the street was never plowed.

One person in this neighborhood sent a complaint email to Councilman Ron Gibson (D).

Gibson’s response was, “Snow removal was possibly unlikely due to budget and operational constraints. There’s budgeting constraint in terms of how much capacity the crews can take on in-terms of snow removal. So, if we move to side streets we’ll have to engage contractors to help, which would increase the cost.”

Gibson commended The Department of Public Work’s (DPW) work and their long 12-hour shifts, but he does admit that the city can only do so much.

“We only have 70 trucks in operation right now,” Gibson said. “That makes it operationally challenging to get to our side streets at this point.”

The DPW said their main focus is to plow the primary streets, secondary streets, and connector roads. Gibson admits that not all side streets will be plowed.

“Being realistic, we would not get to every side street in Indianapolis,” Gibson said.

One resident didn’t leave his home since the first snowfall Sunday.

“I get it’s a complicated thing,” said Vincent Gulliver, a resident. “We don’t know if we’ll get another storm like this later this season, but at the same time, we do need these roads plowed.”

And if the snow plows don’t ever come to his neighborhood, Vincent said he won’t wait.

“I guess try to dig my car out and hope for the best,”

Gibson added that the city will assess this coming snowfall and decide which, if any, side streets will be plowed.