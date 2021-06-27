Weather Stories

NWS confirms 2 tornadoes in Carroll, Tippecanoe counties

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The National Weather Service in Indianapolis on Saturday confirmed two tornadoes touched down Friday night east of Lafayette.

The first one touched down shortly after 8:15pm in eastern Tippecanoe County and crossed into the western part of Carroll County. It is rated as an EF1 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale with maximum winds of 95 mph. It was on the ground for 2.17 miles.

The second tornado touched down 45 minutes later in Carroll County east of Flora. It is rated as an EF0 with peak winds of 74 mph and was on the ground for 2.35 miles.