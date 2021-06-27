Weather Stories

NWS confirms 2 tornadoes in Carroll, Tippecanoe counties

by: Tara Hastings
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The National Weather Service in Indianapolis on Saturday confirmed two tornadoes touched down Friday night east of Lafayette.

The first one touched down shortly after 8:15pm in eastern Tippecanoe County and crossed into the western part of Carroll County. It is rated as an EF1 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale with maximum winds of 95 mph. It was on the ground for 2.17 miles.

The second tornado touched down 45 minutes later in Carroll County east of Flora. It is rated as an EF0 with peak winds of 74 mph and was on the ground for 2.35 miles.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

British civil engineer breaks Guinness record for most stacked M&Ms

International /

‘Not fun’: Northwest heat wave builds, all-time records fall

National /

Community Link: Pacers Sports and Entertainment

Community Link /

Police clear area after shots fired downtown, suspects flee scene

Local /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.
Pixel Image