NWS confirms EF-0 tornado in southern Indiana

The National Weather Service Louisville confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down in Clark County, Indiana, during storms on Sept. 24, 2024. (WISH Photo)

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The National Weather Service Louisville has confirmed a tornado touched down in southern Indiana near the Kentucky border during Tuesday night’s storms.

The weather service said in a post on X that survey crews located damage from an EF-0 tornado on Rosewood Drive in Clarksville. That’s in a residential area off State Road 62 and Interstate 65.

The NWS did not share the extent of the damage, but said they are investigating other damage reports from Tuesday’s storms.

The National Weather Service Northern Indiana estimates at least six tornadoes touched down Tuesday, but has yet to confirm that number.

Crews on both ends of the Hoosier State were set to survey storm damage on Wednesday.