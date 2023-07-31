NWS confirms Saturday tornado in Cass County

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Monday, the National Weather Service in Northern Indiana confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down in the early morning hours of Saturday in Cass County.

To be considered an EF-0 it must have wind speeds of 65 to 85 mph.

This tornado was on the ground between Walton and the Cass/Miami county line for 2.1 miles. Maximum winds were 75 mph with the tornado only being on the ground for a few minutes.

According to the NWS, most of the damage was done to beans and corn extending from west of South County Road 900 East and north of State Road 218, near the intersection of East County Road 700 South and South County Road 500 West. That’s about 11 miles southeast of Logansport.

The Grissom Air Force Base has a recorded wind gust of 74 mph that came shortly after the dissipation of the tornado.

The same cluster of storms brought a good amount of thunder and lightning to the metro area Saturday morning which caused thousands of power outages.